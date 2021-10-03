Telluride calendar: What's coming up

(TELLURIDE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Telluride calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Telluride:

Feast of Fiction Author Lunch Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:15 PM

Grab a boxed lunch and join us for a smorgasbord of authors presenting their new and forthcoming works of fiction in brief 4-minute bites. TICKETS REQUIRED Click on any of the images for more...

Indies for Indies Lunch Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Indie Press titles enhance indie bookstore shelves! We'll hear from a panel of indie press representatives and indie booksellers while enjoying some great conversation and companionship...

Historical Walking Tour Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Address: 201 W Gregory Ave, Telluride, CO

Hear the tales and see the sights on this lively tour about town. Join longtime local, performer, and community historian Ashley Boling as he recounts the people, events, and buildings that make...

Spartan Race Colorado Ultra World Championship And Beast 21K Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Scenic beauty. Character and charm. Legendary terrain. Lack of crowds. It's a long list, and the simple fact is, you'll never forget your first time to Telluride. The ski resort is world-renowned, wit

Domestic Violence Awareness Training for Salon & Spa Professionals Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Salon and Spa professionals are in a unique position to identify and respond to domestic abuse through the trust and rapport they build with their clients. With this training, these professionals...