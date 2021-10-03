CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are brewing throughout the day

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high will land in the mid 70s. More showers likely overnight and into Monday with temps still in the low 70s. Dry by Tuesday afternoon.

www.wtol.com

WECT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather departing Sunday, drier days to follow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast remains unsettled as a complex low pressure system gyrates near the Crystal Coast or Outer Banks. The National Hurricane Center may elect to classify this system as a tropical or subtropical depression or storm but, regardless of labels, your forecast is the same for the Cape Fear Region.
WILMINGTON, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Warm with isolated shower Saturday evening

DETROIT – Any isolated showers dwindle as Saturday evening progresses. It remains warm before dinner time. Afterward, patchy fog develops by dawn under mild conditions. A warm front brings showers tomorrow morning then higher temperatures tomorrow afternoon and Monday. Any widely scattered showers or thunderstorms slowly weaken Saturday evening. It...
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cooler weather on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be around normal today and 6-9 degrees below normal Sunday. Those cooler temps will continue to the middle of next week as a weather system transits the region. Winds also increase next week, with a chance of showers across portions of southeast Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A clear and calm start to the day on Sunday as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. There could be a few spots that feature a bit more fog and mist. Otherwise, the sun will shine in earnest by the afternoon with temperatures staying on the warmer side of fall. Highs in the mid-80s and lows will stay warm as well into the upper 60s. Most of this will be due to an influence from an upper-level ridge, so expect dry conditions to linger into the next work week as well. Warm (the Mid 80s & mid-60s) and dry will stick around the 5 days out of the workweek, but mid-week is when dew points could start rising. This will add to the warm feeling, but as the high-pressure system weakens during the next weekend. We could see a reprieve in temperatures with a slight chance for rain.
ALBANY, GA
Sophia (NC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sophia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sophia: Saturday, October 9: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while
SOPHIA, NC
Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Rural Hall

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rural Hall: Saturday, October 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the
RURAL HALL, NC
Tell City (IN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tell City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tell City: Saturday, October 9: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms

