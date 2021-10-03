CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Scott City events coming soon

Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 6 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scott City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8Fw1_0cFq8Sdp00

Membership Appreciation

Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 902 W 5th St, Scott City, KS

Yee-Haw! We are having a get-together! Join us for our Annual Membership Appreciation Day; a day to celebrate you, our Members! We will have a program featuring Jim Hoy and our Pop-Up Museum...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCmLr_0cFq8Sdp00

Lane County Health Fair

Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 147 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Lane County Health Department. Everyone welcome. No appointment necessary.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGHAK_0cFq8Sdp00

Canvas+Paint - November

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for a night of family fun and paint! Participants must be 12+ for this beginner's painting workshop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7PrD_0cFq8Sdp00

Something Special Craft Fair

Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Something Special Craft Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrs8_0cFq8Sdp00

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Scott City, KS
City
Dighton, KS
City
Garden City, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Appreciation Day#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Lee Richardson Zoo#Meet Zoo
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
15
Followers
292
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy