Scott City events coming soon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scott City:

Membership Appreciation Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 902 W 5th St, Scott City, KS

Yee-Haw! We are having a get-together! Join us for our Annual Membership Appreciation Day; a day to celebrate you, our Members! We will have a program featuring Jim Hoy and our Pop-Up Museum...

Lane County Health Fair Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 147 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Lane County Health Department. Everyone welcome. No appointment necessary.

Canvas+Paint - November Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for a night of family fun and paint! Participants must be 12+ for this beginner's painting workshop.

Something Special Craft Fair Dighton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Long St, Dighton, KS

Something Special Craft Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...