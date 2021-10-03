Live events coming up in Corning

(CORNING, AR) Live events are coming to Corning.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corning area:

AEL Orientation for Doniphan class Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

We are enrolling NEW students in Doniphan for classes to prepare to take the HiSet. Please go the the AEL website and contact us to get more information and get registered for an orientation soon...

Randolph County Farmers Market Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

Rector Community Museum 3rd Thursday MiniConcert Rector, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

MiniConcert concerts are held every 3rd Thursday at The Ford Room in The Rector Community Museum at 7:00PM. Lori Dial and Drive South in October, Shannon Freeman and his kids -Sam and Maggie- in...

Pastor's Appreciation 2021 Harviell, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: South, 9998 US-67, Harviell, MO

Come be our guests as we celebrate Pastor's Appreciation 2021, for Pastor Leroy and First Lady Annie Williams. Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Special guest speaker: Bishop Lamonte’ Calvin of...

Rampage On The Ridge 7 Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 66 Greene Road 721, Paragould, AR 72450

Rampage On The Ridge is a one day fitness competition that will test your limits in fitness, gymnastics and weightlifting..