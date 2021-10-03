Ticonderoga calendar: Coming events

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ticonderoga:

5th Annual Basket Raffle Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 104 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY

5th Annual Basket Raffle at American Legion Post 224, 104 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, Ticonderoga, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am

Program: Haunted Hancock Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY

An evening of history based ghost stories; a look at the...

Punky Halloween Party! 10am-12pm Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 174 Lake George Ave, Ticonderoga, NY

TRICK OR TREAT!!! Throw on your costume and come craft, play games and enjoy some halloween themed snacks with us! We are at limited capacity due to Covid, so this is a drop off event. The party...

British Military Encampment: 27th Inniskilling Regiment of Foot Crown Point, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 21 Grandview Dr, Crown Point, NY

Join us on Saturday and Sunday, October 9th and 10th, for a British military living history encampment at Crown Point State Historic Site. The 27th, or Inniskilling Regiment of Foot, recreates the...

Virtual Author Series Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

A View from Abroad: The Story of John and Abigail Adams in Europe The Fort Ticonderoga Author Series features presentations by authors of books related to Fort Ticonderoga’s history. From 1778 to...