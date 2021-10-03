CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Coming soon: Munising events

Munising Post
 6 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Munising has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Munising:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8vu0_0cFq8Pze00

Evening with the Eagles

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

We are excited to announce the return of our annual Father Marquette Catholic Academy (FMCA) fundraising Gala, An Evening with the Eagles! The Gala will be the kick-off to our annual fundraising...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXcx9_0cFq8Pze00

Graveside service

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Here is Molly Zalanskas’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Molly Zalanskas of Wetmore, Michigan, born in Escanaba, Michigan, who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QP5U_0cFq8Pze00

Rocky Horror Show

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 128 W Washington St, Marquette, MI

A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOInn_0cFq8Pze00

U.P. Wedding Show

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Come join us and some of the U.P.'s finest vendors! We will have delicious local food, music, specialty drink tasting, fashion shows, exclusive photography sessions, the warm fire pit going, yard...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PUvY_0cFq8Pze00

Battle of the Recipe Box-Two Books Two Communities

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 810 M-28 suite a, Munising, MI

Submit your favorite recipe and tell us why you love it! We will all vote on the tastiest ones and on Oct 16 we will have a Taste-Off to determine the winner! Submit your recipe HERE...

Learn More

