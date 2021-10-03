CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MS

Coming soon: Charleston events

Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Charleston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIH1f_0cFq8Lhy00

Indianola Academy Varsity Football @ North Delta

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 330 Green Wave Ln, Batesville, MS

The North Delta (Batesville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Indianola Academy (Indianola, MS) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQam_0cFq8Lhy00

Celebrate Recovery

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday night Dinner in the FLC beginning at 5:45 p.m. Large group 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Small group 7:30 p.m.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED5Hq_0cFq8Lhy00

Stretch & Flex

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Come enjoy a great class to help increase stretching, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux3TI_0cFq8Lhy00

October Swamp Clean Up — Friends of Chakchiuma Swamp

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 320 N Main St, Grenada, MS

Friends of Chakchiuma Swamp needs your time and skills for conservation work at Lee Tartt Nature Preserve. HELP YOUR COMMUNITY EARN SERVICE HOURS FOR SCHOOL BUILD YOUR RESUME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Vymb_0cFq8Lhy00

Charlie Farley w/ Daniel Lee & $2k Mud Racing

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 154 Virginia Ln, Grenada, MS

#BackyardMudFest is coming to Piney Hills for the first time October 1st - 3rd, and they are bringing the party with them! $2k Mud Racing - Do you have what it takes?! Rules, Payouts & Classes...

