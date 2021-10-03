Live events on the horizon in Bedford

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are coming to Bedford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

10th Annual Trinity UMC Trunk or Treat Halloween Party Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Madison, IN

Join us for the FREE, Fun, COVID-Safe Community Event Sunday October 24th 4-6pm There is NO CHARGE for this event! Again this year, we may do things a little differently, depending on our Covid...

Alexis Taylor Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 West St, Madison, IN

Having just released her very first EP album “Ain’t No Quittin’ You”, Alexis has already seen one of the tracks “Getaway” climb the charts to #15 on Sirius XM radio in Canada. Country singer and...

Fourth Friday Downtown Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Participating stores have extended hours, great shopping, awesome restaurants, family activities, and live music. 5-8/9pm 812-274-0195.

The Jordan Tyler Band @ The VFW Madison Indiana Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Jordan Tyler brings his high energy Country show back to The VFW Post 1969 in Madison Indiana from 8:00 - 12:00

Annual Haunted House Maze By KMA/KBA Dist #10 Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Floyd Dr, Carrollton, KY

Since 2019. Calling All Ghouls and Gals come and get your scare on with the KMA/KBA Dist 10's Annual Haunted House Maze at the Carroll County Fairground located on Floyd Drive in Carrollton Ky...