CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Live events on the horizon in Bedford

Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 6 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are coming to Bedford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YCzo_0cFq8KpF00

10th Annual Trinity UMC Trunk or Treat Halloween Party

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Madison, IN

Join us for the FREE, Fun, COVID-Safe Community Event Sunday October 24th 4-6pm There is NO CHARGE for this event! Again this year, we may do things a little differently, depending on our Covid...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELXnq_0cFq8KpF00

Alexis Taylor

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 West St, Madison, IN

Having just released her very first EP album “Ain’t No Quittin’ You”, Alexis has already seen one of the tracks “Getaway” climb the charts to #15 on Sirius XM radio in Canada. Country singer and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfEA4_0cFq8KpF00

Fourth Friday Downtown

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Participating stores have extended hours, great shopping, awesome restaurants, family activities, and live music. 5-8/9pm 812-274-0195.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShgkL_0cFq8KpF00

The Jordan Tyler Band @ The VFW Madison Indiana

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Jordan Tyler brings his high energy Country show back to The VFW Post 1969 in Madison Indiana from 8:00 - 12:00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqv7A_0cFq8KpF00

Annual Haunted House Maze By KMA/KBA Dist #10

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Floyd Dr, Carrollton, KY

Since 2019. Calling All Ghouls and Gals come and get your scare on with the KMA/KBA Dist 10's Annual Haunted House Maze at the Carroll County Fairground located on Floyd Drive in Carrollton Ky...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, KY
Government
City
Bedford, KY
City
Canada, KY
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Restaurants#Live Music#Sun Oct 10#Sirius Xm#The Vfw Post 1969#Kma
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
51
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy