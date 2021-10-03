CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City events coming soon

 6 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Falls City:

EA (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Falls City

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Falls City (NE) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] (Tarkio, MO) on Monday, October 18 @ 6p.

Feeding 44 Distibution

Peru, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1433-1499 5th St, Peru, NE

Mobile Food Pantry for Nemaha County. Distribution is at Noon.

Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Join us for the 26th Annual Haunted Hollow at beautiful Indian Cave State Park! Schedule of Events TRICK OR TREAT AT THE TOWN October 8 from 6-8 p.m. Admission: $2/per person; 3 and under free...

Nemaha County Farmers' Market

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AMLocation:9th and J Street,Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

Mulberry Pond Gift Shop Open House

Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2252 Mulberry Road Just 1/2 mile South of 36 Highway, Hiawatha, KS

Join us for the 1st Annual Mulberry Pond Gift Shop Open House! Come meet some of our local artisans from the 2021 Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch Gift Shop and enjoy light refreshments as you browse...

