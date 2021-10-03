Deer River events calendar

(DEER RIVER, MN) Live events are lining up on the Deer River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deer River:

2021 Holidays Kick-Off Craft Show Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Come shop our talented MN crafters & vendors. Offering gifts, holiday decor, sewn & handcrafted creations, jewelry, art and handmade goodness! - To be held at Central Square Mall Grand Rapids MN ...

Men's Advance | OCT 8-10 Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 37584 Otis Ln, Cohasset, MN

Hey guys—this one is for you! Join us for a weekend getaway at our Men's Advance October 8-10 and enjoy beautiful lakeside accommodations, delicious food, golf, fishing, tournaments, and more...

Powerful Training Workshop Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 37584 Otis Ln, Cohasset, MN

Join us for an overnight experience learning with other professionals about Powerful Training and how it will work for your organization or business. All meals and lodging inclusive of the ticket...

Larry Yazzie & Native Pride Productions Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

Experience the artistry of Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki) as he performs flamboyant movements passed down by his ancestors through Native American song and dance. He is a charismatic performing artist: a...

2nd Year Advanced Class Session 1 Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...