Gold Beach calendar: Events coming up

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

Bram Stoker's DRACULA Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1240 Chetco Ave, Brookings, OR

Dracula Opens September 24﻿! We are excited to welcome you back to the theater this fall for our local adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula! Tickets: $12 adults, $6 students Show dates: September...

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South

Tech Lab: Sewing Machine Demonstration Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Drop in to the tech lab between the hours of 11am and 4pm to learn about the library’s new sewing machine. Tech Lab demos are an informal and informative hands-on lecture; we will talk about...

Read to Darby Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Book a special time for your child to read one-on-one to Darby, our trained canine reading companion. This opportunity is great for any child learning to read, but might be particularly enticing...

Jaime Jorge in Concert! - Brookings, OR Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 102 Park Ave, Brookings, OR

Join professional violinist, Jaime Jorge for this inspirational concert! His forceful, expressive mastery of the violin has delighted audiences around the globe. Jaime has dedicated his talents to...