Hardin calendar: Events coming up

(HARDIN, MT) Hardin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardin:

Horror Portrait Sessions- September & October Only Pompeys Pillar, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Welcome to spook season with Alienated. This year we are having custom Halloween portrait sessions. These specific horror sessions are catered to the ones that want to make some weird stuff in...

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

Buy Monster Truckz Extreme Tour Tickets at Big Sky Speedway on Sunday, October 3, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Harvest Party Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1030 N Cody Ave, Hardin, MT

Harvest Party Hosted By Hardin New Life Church. Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Hardin., Join us for an awesome time of family fun. Therell be food, lots of games...

All Nations Sunday Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1030 N Cody Ave, Hardin, MT

Our desire is to be a church for all people in our community. The Bible describes heaven as a place of all nations, tribes, people, and languages in Revelation 7:9. Although we embrace the...