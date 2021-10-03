CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Live events on the horizon in Carrollton

Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 6 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Carrollton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrollton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKDyP_0cFq8ClR00

SCA Varsity Football @ Lafayette County

Higginsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Lafayette County (Higginsville, MO) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summit Christian Academy (Lee's Summit, MO) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLrHA_0cFq8ClR00

So,28.11.21 Wanderdate Bügeleisen, Hundsköpfe und Opfersteine für 50+

Norborne, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:01 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:15 AM

Address: Staatsstraße 44, 64668 Rimbach

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454GT2_0cFq8ClR00

Informational Meeting - Confederate Memorial State Historic Site

Higginsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8158, 211 W 1st St, Higginsville, MO

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Confederate Memorial State Historic Site on Saturday, Oct. 9. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMw30_0cFq8ClR00

Wild Goose Chase Gravel Grinder 2021

Sumner, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Wild Goose Chase Gravel Grinder is a last hurrah before you put the bike on the trainer and burn rubber in the basement. Enjoy autumn in North Central Missouri's famed golden triangle starting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU8Kw_0cFq8ClR00

Purses & Pumpkins!

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1538 E Vest St, Marshall, MO

Purses & Pumpkins is a Ladies Night Out fundraiser! Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening in our wonderful park and witness the biggest and best purse party ever! Think purses, flannel shirts and...

Carrollton Times

Carrollton Times

Carrollton, MO
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

