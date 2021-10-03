Blanco calendar: Events coming up

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Blanco calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:

Old Blanco Market Day - October Blanco, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Blanco, TX

Market Day is held the 3rd Saturday of the month March ‑ through November on the Courthouse square with a special Christmas Market Day in December.

Fall Playday Series #2 October 17, 2021 Blanco, TX

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Blanco, TX

2nd playday in the Fall 2021 Series October 17, 2021! Feel free to come in costume for Halloween! Event starts promptly at 11 am. Books open at 9:30 am Cloverleaf barrels, Straightaway barrels...

Moose Peterson Lighting Lecture and Workshop Blanco, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1915 Main Street, Blanco, TX 78606

Take your photography into the old west and to the next level with world famous photographer, teacher, and Nikon Ambassador Moose Peterson!

Giving Goddesses 2021 Blanco, TX

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 4th St, Blanco, TX

Come party with a purpose! We are looking for 100 women who are willing to come together and donate $100 each to help non-profit organizations serving Blanco County. The goal is to raise $10,000...

Junior Tour - Vaaler Creek Golf Course Blanco, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX

Tee: Blue span (6,299 yds - Par 72) Vaaler Creek Golf Club is the Texas Hill Country's newest golf community. Located inside the Rockin' J Ranch development, the...