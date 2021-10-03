CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

Blanco calendar: Events coming up

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Blanco calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAa5x_0cFq8Bsi00

Old Blanco Market Day - October

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Blanco, TX

Market Day is held the 3rd Saturday of the month March ‑ through November on the Courthouse square with a special Christmas Market Day in December.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPC0M_0cFq8Bsi00

Fall Playday Series #2 October 17, 2021

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Blanco, TX

2nd playday in the Fall 2021 Series October 17, 2021! Feel free to come in costume for Halloween! Event starts promptly at 11 am. Books open at 9:30 am Cloverleaf barrels, Straightaway barrels...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2XF1_0cFq8Bsi00

Moose Peterson Lighting Lecture and Workshop

Blanco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1915 Main Street, Blanco, TX 78606

Take your photography into the old west and to the next level with world famous photographer, teacher, and Nikon Ambassador Moose Peterson!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZABp_0cFq8Bsi00

Giving Goddesses 2021

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 4th St, Blanco, TX

Come party with a purpose! We are looking for 100 women who are willing to come together and donate $100 each to help non-profit organizations serving Blanco County. The goal is to raise $10,000...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eepvZ_0cFq8Bsi00

Junior Tour - Vaaler Creek Golf Course

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX

Tee: Blue span (6,299 yds - Par 72) Vaaler Creek Golf Club is the Texas Hill Country's newest golf community. Located inside the Rockin' J Ranch development, the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Blanco County, TX
City
Blanco, TX
Blanco, TX
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Hill Country#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Nikon#Vaaler Creek Golf Club#The Texas Hill Country
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
37
Followers
312
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy