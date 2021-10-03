CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(CUBA, NM) Cuba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cuba:

Pagan Music Retreat 2021

Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Explore all upcoming pagan events in Cochiti Pueblo, find information & tickets for upcoming pagan events happening in Cochiti Pueblo.

Fall Big Clean

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

St. Peter's Dome - exploratory hike | Dome Wilderness

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

The Dome Wilderness borders Bandelier on it's western side. It is the smallest Wilderness in New Mexico and has had it's share of fires over the years. The St. Peter's Dome lookout tower remains...

Walatowa Charter Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Coronado

Gallina, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1903 NM-96, Gallina, NM

The Coronado (Gallina, NM) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Walatowa Charter (Jemez Pueblo, NM) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 5p.

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

