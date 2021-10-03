CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, CO

Burlington events coming soon

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are lining up on the Burlington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Et2q_0cFq89CV00

Burlington Community & Education Center Public Open House (Conference Hall)

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdRjc_0cFq89CV00

Cheyenne County Fairgrounds Public Open House (Auditorium)

Cheyenne Wells, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481V1a_0cFq89CV00

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Burlington, CO
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Xcel Energy#Ks Craft
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Burlington Times

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
18
Followers
285
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy