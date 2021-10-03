Nathalie calendar: Events coming up

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nathalie area:

Bye Bye Birdie Musical Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 246 Main St, Brookneal, VA

The classic stage production about musical sensation, Conrad Birdie, who is going off to war, featuring high energy musical numbers and lots of excitement!

The Brown Brothers @ Drugstore Grill Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Main St, Brookneal, VA

We are back @ Drugstore Grill! We look forward to seeing all our friends in Brookneal!

Home Educators’ Living History Days for Children: October 7, 2021 Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

Join us for our Annual Home Educators’ Living History Days for children. The program is geared for children ages 8 to 10 years old, although children younger and older benefit and can participate...

Lil Buckaroo Horse Camp Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, oct 18th Ages 5-9 9:00am – 2:00pm $55 Entries and fees due by Oct 10th Students must bring packed lunch and snacks. Weather appropriate clothes! What do we do at Camp besides make new...

Toms Performance Horses LLC Horse Show Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

All breed open horse show!