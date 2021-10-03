CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill, SC

Coming soon: Estill events

Estill Post
Estill Post
 6 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Estill calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Estill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHGpn_0cFq87R300

EVWAP's 2021 Candle Light Vigil

Springfield, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 606 N Laurel St, Springfield, GA

It is THAT TIME AGAIN! The EVWAP 2021 Candle Light Vigil will be held on October 14th this year! We are so thankful to Carlson & Co. and The Local on Laurel (The Iron Exchange) for hosting us at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM7zC_0cFq87R300

Glynn Academy Varsity Football @ Effingham County

Springfield, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Effingham County (Springfield, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Glynn Academy (Brunswick, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIxWy_0cFq87R300

See Me Now: Latinx in the Lowcountry Panel Discussion

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage 10782 S. Jacob Smart Blvd., PO Box 1116 PO Box 1116 Ridgeland , SC 29936 United States Moderated by Imelda Golden, Web Content/Media Specialist with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZY1T_0cFq87R300

Karen Holik Agility Seminar

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Karen Holik agility seminar - young dog/puppy foundation, contacts & weaves, crosses, starters/advanced handling, masters handling.

Learn More

The Art of Indigo Dyeing Fall Session

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Join us for an exclusive indigo dyeing workshop and tutorial with artists Leanne Coulter and Rhonda Davis, owners of the Daufuskie Blues Art Gallery. Guests will have the opportunity to hand dye a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, SC
City
Estill, SC
City
Ridgeland, SC
Estill, SC
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga#Carlson Co#The Iron Exchange#Glynn Academy#Sc Morris Center#Lowcountry Heritage#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
49
Followers
282
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy