Coming soon: Estill events

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Estill calendar.

These events are coming up in the Estill area:

EVWAP's 2021 Candle Light Vigil Springfield, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 606 N Laurel St, Springfield, GA

It is THAT TIME AGAIN! The EVWAP 2021 Candle Light Vigil will be held on October 14th this year! We are so thankful to Carlson & Co. and The Local on Laurel (The Iron Exchange) for hosting us at...

Glynn Academy Varsity Football @ Effingham County Springfield, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Effingham County (Springfield, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Glynn Academy (Brunswick, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

See Me Now: Latinx in the Lowcountry Panel Discussion Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage 10782 S. Jacob Smart Blvd., PO Box 1116 PO Box 1116 Ridgeland , SC 29936 United States Moderated by Imelda Golden, Web Content/Media Specialist with...

Karen Holik Agility Seminar Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Karen Holik agility seminar - young dog/puppy foundation, contacts & weaves, crosses, starters/advanced handling, masters handling.

The Art of Indigo Dyeing Fall Session Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Join us for an exclusive indigo dyeing workshop and tutorial with artists Leanne Coulter and Rhonda Davis, owners of the Daufuskie Blues Art Gallery. Guests will have the opportunity to hand dye a...