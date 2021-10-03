CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Alderson calendar: Coming events

Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 6 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Alderson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alderson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKVRo_0cFq84ms00

Open Mic Event

Hinton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:34 AM

Address: 401 Summers St, Hinton, WV

A very informal, family friendly environment with great munchables and free WI-FI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk3Xb_0cFq84ms00

MAKING SILK PAPER SESSION 3

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV

Instructor: Suzanne Williams Maximum class size: 12 Cost: $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers Ages: 18 and older Learn to make silk paper using an easy-going process called silk fusion in which...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIQwJ_0cFq84ms00

2021 Open Date

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 260 Cabin View Ln, Lewisburg, WV

We will begin selling tickets by 6:30. Ticket sales are cut off at 10:00. All patrons on site by 10:00 will be allowed admittance.

Chance McCoy

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV

Chance McCoy is a Grammy-winning Indie Folk musician, music producer, and film composer from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Chance grew up in a musical family, as a baby he spent hours strapped to...

INTERMEDIATE WATERCOLOR PAINTING

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV

Instructor: John Coffey Maximum class size: 12 Cost: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembers Ages: 18 and older This course is for students who have had some basic knowledge and experience with...

