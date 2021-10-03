Live events on the horizon in Grangeville

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Live events are coming to Grangeville.

These events are coming up in the Grangeville area:

Italian Night Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 318 E Main St #2238, Grangeville, ID

Lasagna, Italian sausage, salad and dessert - handmade with amore by Chef Nunzio. Call for reservations.

Bill Mattocks & Friends Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...

Lodge at River's Edge Spooktacular Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID

Spooktacular Hosted By The Best Western Lodge at River's Edge in Orofino Idaho! Drinks, Costume Prizes, Live Music & Fun! October 30th, 2021 6 pm to 12 am $20 per person (Tickets Sold At Door)

Women's Intro to Handguns Greencreek, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 Sonnen Rd, Greencreek, ID

Beginner class for ladies only! All inclusive price of $70 includes gun, ammo, and gear. Bring your own gun for $35 class fee. Women and girls age 11 and up are welcome. This handgun class will...

Spooktacular – Halloween Party Orofino Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID

Announcing the fist ever "Spooktacular" Hosted By The Best Western […]

