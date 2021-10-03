CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Live events on the horizon in Grangeville

Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 6 days ago

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Live events are coming to Grangeville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grangeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9nEs_0cFq821Q00

Italian Night

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 318 E Main St #2238, Grangeville, ID

Lasagna, Italian sausage, salad and dessert - handmade with amore by Chef Nunzio. Call for reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvXX2_0cFq821Q00

Bill Mattocks & Friends

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d00MN_0cFq821Q00

Lodge at River's Edge Spooktacular

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID

Spooktacular Hosted By The Best Western Lodge at River's Edge in Orofino Idaho! Drinks, Costume Prizes, Live Music & Fun! October 30th, 2021 6 pm to 12 am $20 per person (Tickets Sold At Door)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CnVw_0cFq821Q00

Women's Intro to Handguns

Greencreek, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 Sonnen Rd, Greencreek, ID

Beginner class for ladies only! All inclusive price of $70 includes gun, ammo, and gear. Bring your own gun for $35 class fee. Women and girls age 11 and up are welcome. This handgun class will...

Spooktacular – Halloween Party Orofino

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID

Announcing the fist ever "Spooktacular" Hosted By The Best Western […]\n

Grangeville Journal

Grangeville Journal

Grangeville, ID
With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

