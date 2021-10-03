Live events on the horizon in Grangeville
(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Live events are coming to Grangeville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Grangeville area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 318 E Main St #2238, Grangeville, ID
Lasagna, Italian sausage, salad and dessert - handmade with amore by Chef Nunzio. Call for reservations.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID
Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID
Spooktacular Hosted By The Best Western Lodge at River's Edge in Orofino Idaho! Drinks, Costume Prizes, Live Music & Fun! October 30th, 2021 6 pm to 12 am $20 per person (Tickets Sold At Door)
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 318 Sonnen Rd, Greencreek, ID
Beginner class for ladies only! All inclusive price of $70 includes gun, ammo, and gear. Bring your own gun for $35 class fee. Women and girls age 11 and up are welcome. This handgun class will...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 615 Main St, Orofino, ID
Announcing the fist ever "Spooktacular" Hosted By The Best Western […]\n
