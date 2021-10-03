CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Nocona calendar: Events coming up

Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 6 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are coming to Nocona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nocona area:

Muenster Oktoberfest

Muenster, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 301 N Ash St, Muenster, TX

The Muenster Oktoberfest will provide a taste of Germany right here in North Texas. This indoor festival will be held in our new 60,000 sq. ft. German Heritage Pavilion. The Muenster Oktoberfest...

Midway Cross Country Meet

Henrietta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E Crafton St, Henrietta, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Midway Cross Country Meet, hosted by Henrietta Midway in Henrietta TX. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Empower Enduro Event

Muenster, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1473 Co Rd 477, Muenster, TX

Empower MTB is hosting a 2-Day family friendly event experience to give riders an opportunity to grow their skills and have fun! LADIES RACE FREE! Apply for entry through the Empower Women's...

$500 added 3 Race series BBR/RFB/NBHA/WPRA (min $250 added)

Montague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 FM 455, Montague, TX

CLASSES & FEES 5D Open .5 splits $36 3D Senior .5 splits $25 3D Youth .5 splits $25 Novice Rodeo Pay $10 10 & Under Sidepot 3D .5 Splits $15 Arena Fee $10/Rider Awards Nomination $5/series, per...

The Unknown Tour 2022 - Montague, TX

Montague, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 10:30 AM

Address: 1600 FM 455 W, Montague, TX 76251

The Unknown Tour is a one day, 2. 5 hour women's event packed with comedy, worship, & encouragement focused on navigating life's unknown.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

