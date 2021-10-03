Newberry events calendar

(NEWBERRY, MI) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

Newberry Farmers Market Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson & Friends Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Pine Performance Center presents Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson and Friends Saturday, October 16 7:00 PM $20 (plus processing) MyNorthTickets.com beginning September 29 Doors @ 6:15 PM ~Cash...

naubinway, mi Naubinway, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in naubinway_mi? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Kerridge's Haunted Pines Naubinway, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: W9522 Park Rd, Naubinway, MI

Kerridge's Haunted Pines is on Facebook. To connect with Kerridge's Haunted Pines, join Facebook today.

Memorial service Germfask, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7936 M-77, Germfask, MI

Find the obituary of Barry Peters (1951 - 2021) from Sault Sainte Marie, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.