Piedmont calendar: Coming events

Trunk or treat Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 21 W Cleveland Ave, Ellsinore, MO

The parking lot will be closed off for vehicles to set up, if your interested in a spot please Message or call us! 573 944 8895 Also, there will be a costume contest at 6pm!

Piedmont Fall Festival Car Show Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO

Ozark Heritage Fall Festival Car Show in Southeast Missouri - Piedmont. All classes and years. Trophies, prizes, crafts, food, music.

EQUATICS MISSOURI YOUTH/PEEWEE CHAMPIONSHIP!! MATCH RACE FINALS! Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Van Buren Fall Festival 2021 Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Pop's tiques & fleas and the Van Buren Farmer's Market bring you our huge 4th Annual Fall Fest! Arts & Crafts, Vendors, Cars, Music, Food & Fun! We will have hayride shuttles to each location and...

Nathan Vegas Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Local artist Nathan Vegas https://m.facebook.com/nathanvegas/ $5.00 at the door Beer and drink specials