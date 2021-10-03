CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, MO

Piedmont calendar: Coming events

Piedmont Times
Piedmont Times
 6 days ago

(PIEDMONT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Piedmont calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Piedmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cKpN_0cFq7zKD00

Trunk or treat

Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 21 W Cleveland Ave, Ellsinore, MO

The parking lot will be closed off for vehicles to set up, if your interested in a spot please Message or call us! 573 944 8895 Also, there will be a costume contest at 6pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYCQi_0cFq7zKD00

Piedmont Fall Festival Car Show

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO

Ozark Heritage Fall Festival Car Show in Southeast Missouri - Piedmont. All classes and years. Trophies, prizes, crafts, food, music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buYKR_0cFq7zKD00

EQUATICS MISSOURI YOUTH/PEEWEE CHAMPIONSHIP!! MATCH RACE FINALS!

Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

EQUATICS MISSOURI YOUTH/PEEWEE CHAMPIONSHIP!! MATCH RACE FINALS! at Ellsinore, Missouri, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5mFX_0cFq7zKD00

Van Buren Fall Festival 2021

Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Pop's tiques & fleas and the Van Buren Farmer's Market bring you our huge 4th Annual Fall Fest! Arts & Crafts, Vendors, Cars, Music, Food & Fun! We will have hayride shuttles to each location and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMRbm_0cFq7zKD00

Nathan Vegas

Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Local artist Nathan Vegas https://m.facebook.com/nathanvegas/ $5.00 at the door Beer and drink specials

