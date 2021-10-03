Live events on the horizon in Newcastle

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Newcastle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

Miracle of America Constitution Class Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Miracle of America, W. Cleon Skousen course on the history and context of the United States Constitution is presented in 13 chapters. We will work through 2 chapters each class taking about 2...

Pickleball!?! Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun way to get some exercise? Want to shed a few extra pounds? Join Randy as he shares his love for Pickleball. A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. It combines the...

Custer Merchant's Trick or Treat Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us in downtown Custer for a fun night of trick-or-treating at participating local merchants!

America's Sweethearts Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Casper Ave, Newcastle, WY

Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone but the delightful America’s Sweethearts, a vocal trio with piano accompaniment from New York. Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, this...

