CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, WY

Live events on the horizon in Newcastle

Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 6 days ago

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Newcastle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POoRT_0cFq7yRU00

Miracle of America Constitution Class

Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Miracle of America, W. Cleon Skousen course on the history and context of the United States Constitution is presented in 13 chapters. We will work through 2 chapters each class taking about 2...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlG7w_0cFq7yRU00

Pickleball!?!

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun way to get some exercise? Want to shed a few extra pounds? Join Randy as he shares his love for Pickleball. A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. It combines the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZGh9_0cFq7yRU00

Custer Merchant's Trick or Treat

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us in downtown Custer for a fun night of trick-or-treating at participating local merchants!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4br871_0cFq7yRU00

America's Sweethearts

Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Casper Ave, Newcastle, WY

Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone but the delightful America’s Sweethearts, a vocal trio with piano accompaniment from New York. Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9n1D_0cFq7yRU00

82729

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 82729? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
9
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy