WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Powers to Pandemic-Best $90.1M Opening Ahead of Addams Family 2 ($18M) & Many Saints of Newark ($5M)

By Chris Eggertsen
boxofficepro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage ruled the first weekend of October with a supersized debut that effectively shattered the pandemic-era opening weekend record previously set by Black Widow ($80.37M). Meanwhile, two other wide releases – The Addams Family 2 and The Many Saints of Newark, both day-and-date – opened more quietly further down the chart, to mixed results.

