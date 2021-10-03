WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Powers to Pandemic-Best $90.1M Opening Ahead of Addams Family 2 ($18M) & Many Saints of Newark ($5M)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage ruled the first weekend of October with a supersized debut that effectively shattered the pandemic-era opening weekend record previously set by Black Widow ($80.37M). Meanwhile, two other wide releases – The Addams Family 2 and The Many Saints of Newark, both day-and-date – opened more quietly further down the chart, to mixed results.www.boxofficepro.com
