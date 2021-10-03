CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday morning session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, wave toward the audience while exiting the Saturday night session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 191st Semiannual General Conference Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. This blog summarizes the key points from the Sunday morning session.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy