CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Who’s in Denial? Not Me!

By Rifka Schonfeld
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Author C.S. Lewis once famously said, “Denial is the shock absorber for the soul. It protects us until we are equipped to cope with reality.” That’s a pretty positive way to think about denial – and there are times that denial can be a wonderful coping mechanism. According to the...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Borderline Personality Disorder: 3 Things You Need To Do for Patients

These 3 essential steps best support patients with borderline personality disorder, according to Carl Fleisher, MD. There are 13 million adults with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in the United States and, of that number, 1.5 million are adolescents, Carl Fleisher, MD, told attendees of the 2021 Annual Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference. To best support them, there are 3 things you need to do, added Fleisher, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at University of California Los Angeles Health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bladen Journal

Young mother – against mandates – dies after COVID-19 vaccination

Twitter, the controversial social media giant founded by Jack Dorsey, has backtracked after censoring an obituary for a young mother. In OregonLive, the obituary said Jessica Berg Wilson did not want to get vaccinated but did so in order to be participate as a “Room Mom” at her young daughters’ school. The listing says she died after suffering from “COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#The University Of Miami
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses UK abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome who took Sajid Javid to court over the UK’s abortion law has lost her case in the high court. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, and a child with Down’s syndrome identified only as A, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has Down’s syndrome is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Audacy

Rachel Maddow reveals cancer diagnosis

MSNBC talk show host Rachel Maddow turned her recent skin cancer diagnosis in an opportunity to tell viewers of her show to get tested for the disease. She took time Wednesday night during “The Rachel Maddow Show” to explain why she decided to go to her doctor to get a mole checked out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Jewish Press

After Noah: The Mystery Of The Flood

How should we understand the notion of HaShem “changing His mind” in Parshat Noaḥ?. The story of the flood was really the story of the Creator reconciling Himself (so to speak) to the fact that humankind couldn‘t yet handle the immense power given us. The situation required Divine intervention and correction.
RELIGION
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
guideposts.org

Sing God’s Goodness

Are you looking to boost your mood? When you lift your mind with words of praise for God, your spirits will lift and you will realize that no matter what you are going through, there are many blessings to be grateful for. Today's Prayer:. Dear God, I celebrate You, my...
RELIGION
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
milwaukeeindependent.com

The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic

It is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.
KIDS
ABC News

World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone

Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, has had days during the coronavirus pandemic when she said it has been a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

I would like to share some thoughts about Rabbi David Eliach, who passed away last Thursday, October 2, at the age of 99. Rabbi Eliach headed the Meshek Yeladim Moza institution for child survivors of the Holocaust, instilling Jewish values in people most likely to question them. He evidently answered the questions so effectively that he married an orphaned child survivor of the Holocaust, Dr. Yaffa Eliach, OBM, who eventually earned an international reputation in her own right.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Great Trait Of Gentleness

In the entirety of Scripture, few people have been given as many accolades by Hashem as Noach. The Torah praises Noach’s character, extolling him as a tzaddik, as being tamim (unblemished), and as one who walked with G-d – which is the ultimate excellence of a Jew who allows the decisions of his life to be governed by the will of G-d. Futhermore, the Torah calls him an ish: he was a mentch.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Jewish Press

100 BILLION MESSAGES A DAY

Most of us have become accustomed to using WhatsApp to communicate and in some cases manage our family, social, and professional lives. Indeed, WhatsApp is used to send more than 100 billion messages a day (although most of those are just in the group my wife and I have with our children). To give you a sense of how dependent we are on WhatsApp for working for and with the BRS community, for example, Rabbi Moskowitz and I are currently in 206 groups together including our BRS staff group, groups for organizing shiva minyanim and chesed, sharing Torah, and much more.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

History In The Margins

For many, the pleasure of holding and acquiring an old book includes the ability to imagine the previous owners who owned the books and what they would have thought of the contents. Occasionally, we are lucky enough to have marginalia – handwritten notes on the margins of the books – that grant us some insight in to who owned the volume and their thoughts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy