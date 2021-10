CRANSTON – Two more northern Rhode Islanders claimed large prizes from the Rhode Island Lottery this week, adding their names to a recent list of big winners from the area. Lottery officials announced that a man from Chepachet cashed in a winning $150,000 Daily Numbers ticket from the October 2 evening drawing. The man, who purchased the winning ticket at Chepachet Village Wine & Spirits, wagered $5 on six 4-digit straight bets and won $25,000 on each. According to a release on the win, the man said he had been thinking of that winning number combination, 3 9 3 3, so he decided to play it. He said he is going to pay off his mortgage with his winnings.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO