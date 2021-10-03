CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Tashkent with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and an interagency delegation that included National Security Advisor Viktor Makhmudov, Minister of Justice Ruslanbek Davlatov, and Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatullah Irgashev. The Deputy Secretary congratulated Foreign Minister Kamilov and the Uzbek people on Uzbekistan’s 30th year of independence and thanked them for Uzbekistan’s constructive engagement on Afghanistan. The Deputy Secretary and Minister Kamilov discussed their joint efforts to combat COVID-19 through vaccine distribution. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and welcomed Uzbekistan’s leadership on regional and transnational issues through the C5+1 format, including its commitment to set ambitious targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Deputy Secretary Sherman stressed the importance of continued progress on democratic reforms and promoting respect for human rights as Uzbekistan pursues its reform agenda. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Foreign Minister Kamilov and the interagency delegation for Uzbekistan’s continued partnership.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu yesterday to congratulate him on his new tenure as Foreign Minister. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared their concerns about the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed their continuing commitment to address the climate crisis in the lead up to and at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hey, good morning. Good morning, everyone, (inaudible) great to see you. I’m really pleased to be with Jose Manuel. We’ve been doing a lot of work on the phone in recent months, but it’s good to be – actually to be able to get together in person. We are so grateful for the role that our close ally and partner has played in the evacuation from Afghanistan, including the use of the base in Rota to evacuate and transit people. And we have a lot of work to do together as well in preparation for the NATO summit next year, which is going to be critical in continuing to strengthen and prepare NATO for the challenges at this time, as well as lots of work together on the big issues of the moment, to include COVID and climate and many other things. But it’s just very good to have this opportunity to spend time together, so welcome.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the centrality of the Transatlantic bond and Alliance unity as NATO addresses existing and emerging global challenges. They agreed the new NATO Strategic Concept will be essential to NATO’s continued adaptation over the coming decade. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg underscored the value of NATO’s partnerships with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea. They also discussed the importance of Allied unity in our approach to developments regarding Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman inaugurated the U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue today in Bern with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu. The launch of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Switzerland and deepening the two countries’ longstanding cooperation on critical global issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdulaziz Kamilov
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary Nuland’s Trip to Russia, Lebanon, and the United Kingdom

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia on October 11 to meet with senior officials and other interlocutors to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon on October 14 for meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Lucía Ramírez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramírez today in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed the strong cooperation between the United States and Colombia on regional and global issues, including migration, defending democracy, sustainability, and economic security. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked Vice President Ramírez for Colombia’s support in addressing regional migration.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Iraq’s Early Elections

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Begin text:. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Minister#President Of Uzbekistan#State#National Security#Special Representative
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting with Poland’s Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak at the Pentagon to reaffirm the close bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Poland. The two leaders discussed the importance of the transatlantic alliance, the security situation along NATO’s Eastern Flank, and ways to enhance the already substantial defense cooperation efforts between the U.S. and Poland.
POLITICS
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency said, citing a source close to the former president.
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seattle Times

‘Starting a fire’: U.S. and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan

The 25 Chinese fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes flew in menacing formations off the southern end of Taiwan, a show of military might on China’s National Day, Oct. 1. The incursions, dozens upon dozens, continued into the night and the days that followed and surged to the highest numbers ever Monday, when 56 warplanes tested Taiwan’s beleaguered air defenses.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy