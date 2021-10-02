CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

5500 Charter Oak Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo need to look any further. This beautiful 4 bedroom home has everything you need and want. Huge fenced yard on a cul-de-sac. True 2 car garage. Two level foyer w\hardwood flooring. Arched doorways through out. Great room w\hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen w\island, granite counter tops, custom cabinets,2020 stainless dishwasher and refrigerator. Spacious dining room w\crown molding. Huge primary bedroom with private bathroom w\tile flooring, jetted tub, marble granite sinks and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms with large closets. Huge 4th bedroom above the garage has been converted into a awesome theater room. Second level laundry room, Hunter Douglas plantation blinds, window treatments and up graded ceiling fans. Newer water heater. Newer HVAC w\variable speed, energy efficient, smart thermostat.

