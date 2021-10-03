These Air Fryer Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets are a copycat recipe of your favorite fast food nuggets with no frying required! Fast, easy and delicious!. We love Chick-Fil-A around here, especially their chicken nuggets! When I posted my original copycat recipe for these (that are fried in oil like you get at the restaurant), I immediately got requests for a healthier alternative. So I set about adapting them to be made in the air fryer. The air fryer helps to still provide that crispy coating but without all the oil. I don't think you can ever quite totally duplicate a fried-in-oil crunch and taste but I think we can come pretty dang close with the help of an air fryer. So if you want a fun takeout food without having to break out the deep fat fryer, then you have to make my Air Fryer Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nugget recipe!