Watford coach Xisco Munoz is SACKED just seven games into the season as the Spaniard becomes the first Premier League casualty six months after securing an instant promotion back to the top flight

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford have swung the axe on yet another manager as Xisco Munoz was sacked just seven games into the Premier League season after their 1-0 loss to Leeds. The Spaniard was hired 10 months ago and guided the Hornets to an immediate return to the top flight, but following just one win all season - a 3-2 success over Aston Villa on the opening day - the board have decided to pull the trigger.

