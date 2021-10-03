Watford coach Xisco Munoz is SACKED just seven games into the season as the Spaniard becomes the first Premier League casualty six months after securing an instant promotion back to the top flight

Leeds got their first Premier League win of the season, beating Watford 1-0 at Elland Road, after the visitors had a goal ruled out for a contentious foul. After a ninth-place finish in the last campaign, Leeds had found themselves in the bottom three early on this time around. They had never failed to win their opening seven games of a top-flight season, and the pressure for three points was on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO