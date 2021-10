WayForward and Arc System Works have lifted the lid on the sequel to the popular River City Girls and it is aptly titled, River City Girls 2. The newly released trailer for the 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up features a number of new characters and different playstyles which should suit those who enjoyed the original. A firm release date hasn’t been announced for River City Girls 2, but once it is we will be sure to let you know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO