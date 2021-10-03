Kamaru Usman returns to Kearney to help Loper wrestling
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kamaru Usman was back in Kearney Saturday, as the UFC champion returned to his old college wrestling room in the hopes of helping UNK build a new one. The reigning welterweight champion attended a UNK wrestling banquet, as the team looks to finish raising enough funds before breaking ground on a new wrestling and training room for the grapplers that have added plenty of hardware to UNK's shelves in recent years.foxnebraska.com
