While he was expected to be out until at least November, Blue Jackets forward Max Domi has progressed quicker than anticipated in his recovery from shoulder surgery back in June to the point where he could be ready for next week’s season-opener. To that end, the team announced today that he’ll be in their preseason finale tonight against Pittsburgh to assess his readiness to start the season. The injury plus his $5.3MM cap hit resulted in Columbus leaving him unprotected in expansion with Seattle shying away. While Domi’s long-term future with the team remains somewhat uncertain after a tough first year with them, it looks like he’ll have a full season or very close to it which should help his value on the open market next summer and in the trade market in the months to come.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO