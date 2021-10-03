CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Brincks Exterior Sports Report: Carroll 2-2, IKM-Manning 0-5 in Saturday VB Tournaments

By Jeff Blankman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll finished 2-2 in matches on Saturday and was 6-5 in sets as they improve to 16-13 on the season. The Tigers rolled past Des Moines Hoover in pool play winning the first set by 16 points and sweeping the match in 2 sets. They inched past Greene County in set 1, but fell in a close 2nd set before controlling the 3rd set for their 2nd victory of the day. Carroll had a pair of close losses dropping 2-1 decisions to both Pella Christiana and 3rd ranked South Hardin. Carroll took the 2nd set against Pella Christian but fell in the 3rd set by 4 points. Against undefeated South Hardin, Carroll dropped the 1st set but dominated the 2nd set winning 21-10. South Hardin got out quick and controlled the 3rd set to pick up the win.

