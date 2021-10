East Sac and South Central Calhoun At Pocahontas Area Invitational. South Central Calhoun took home 4th on Saturday with 114 points and East Sac was 9th with 193 points on a good morning to run. The Raiders had a runner in the top 10 and another runner finish in the top 30. South Central Calhoun placed two runners in the top 20 and four in the top 30.