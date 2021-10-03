CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliff Freeman, ad exec who coined ‘Where’s the beef?,’ dies at 80

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCliff Freeman, the advertising executive responsible for some of the most memorable commercials in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at 80. NBC’s Hallie Jackson remembers a life well lived and shares some of the iconic creations throughout his career.Oct. 3, 2021.

