There are not many games where you get to play as the bad guy. We have some kind of aversion to being evil in video games. Statistics show the vast majority of Mass Effect and Fable runs are done virtuously. No one wants to be the bad guy. I even have trouble being the killer in Dead by Daylight. It’s a thankless job, causing terror and fighting for the forces of evil. Rogue Lords is looking to change that. You play as the baddest guy of all: The literal devil. Van Helsing -the knob- has beat back your loyal servants, so you take ten years to recuperate and think about how mad that makes you. When your power level is back up to a demonic normal, you get the old band back together to wage war on the new world, and the Van Helsings that may inhabit it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO