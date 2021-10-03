Living in the Light

When I was kid, I was scared sleepless by a Dr. Seuss story called, ironically, “What Was I Afraid Of?” There was also that spooky hand. rising out of the water at the end of “Deliverance,” an old fairy tale called “The Teeny Tiny Woman,” and a poem that begins “One bright day in the middle of the night . . .” There’s more but that’s enough about me. I want to know what scared you when you were a wee little kid with an active imagination and a closet door that kept swinging open in the night. Books? A tall tree outside your bedroom window? Tall tales told by older brothers? It doesn’t matter. Fear comes in many forms when you’re new to the world and I’d like to know what scared you the most. Send your hair-raising tales to Mark LaFlamme at mlaflamme@sunjournal.com or call 200-1481.

