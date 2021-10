Last season was quite the year for Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead. He swept up at the Cheltenham Festival, winning a career best six races at Prestbury Park, including the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup, before landing his first Grand National victory at Aintree in April. He’ll be keen to defend all those titles again this year, as he looks to build on his best year to date, and with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle as his number one jockey, anything is possible.

