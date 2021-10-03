CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vatican Hopes Its Pre-COP26 Climate Event Will Raise Stakes in Glasgow

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican hopes a meeting where world religious leaders will take a common stand on the environment can "raise ambitions" on what can be achieved at next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference, its foreign minister says. Monday's day-long event, organised by the Vatican, the United Kingdom...

The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
talesbuzz.com

UN climate chief says COP26 will not be 'easy'

Making COP26 a success “will certainly not be easy”, says Patricia Espinosa, the UN climate chief, but it is an “absolute necessity” to be able to emerge from this summit with a “message of hope” to present to the world hit by a series of climate disasters. As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and storm surges made worse as the planet warms, the COP26 summit in Glasgow is being billed by organisers as a key milestone for keeping the Paris goals within reach.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Ministers meet in Milan for pre-COP26

With the jeers of Greta Thunberg ringing in their ears, climate ministers are holding final talks before a key UN conference in Glasgow. The Swedish activist criticised the efforts of politicians to tackle climate change as "30 years of blah, blah, blah". But despite the mockery, ministers say some progress...
ENVIRONMENT
unfoundation.org

Next Stop Glasgow: What the UN General Assembly Means for COP26

The climate crisis topped the agenda at the 2021 UN General Assembly (UNGA), which brought together world leaders and global stakeholders just six weeks ahead of COP26. In the final sprint to Glasgow, UN Foundation Vice President for Climate and Environment Pete Ogden draws on the insights of the UN Foundation’s Climate and Environment team to unpack some of the most significant developments and why they matter heading into November.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside...
INDIA
The Independent

Children to plant 17,000 oak trees to create Glasgow woodland ahead of Cop26 climate summit

More than a thousand schoolchildren have been invited to create a woodland ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.The Glasgow Children’s Woodland project will see 17,000 oak trees planted by children from 151 schools on a 13-hectare site in the Scottish city to inspire world leaders to take action on the climate.Over 1,200 schoolchildren will participate in the project, which is the first woodland of its size to be planted in Glasgow in generations. It is expected that the project will sequester 6,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.World leaders will gather in Glasgow for the summit at the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 president denies UK rift over climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution. "Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England. "Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
740thefan.com

Pope, world religious leaders, issue pre-COP26 appeal on climate change

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis and other religious leaders made a joint appeal on Monday for next month’s U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from “an unprecedented ecological crisis”. The “Faith and Science: Towards COP26” meeting brought together Christian leaders including Archbishop...
RELIGION
The Conversation UK

COP26: what's the point of this year's UN climate summit in Glasgow?

About 25,000 people are expected to travel to Glasgow this autumn for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This will be the 26th Conference of the Parties, also known as COP26, and all 197 states which are parties to the UNFCCC are supposed to be represented. As hosts of COP26, the UK has called for attendees to submit more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 that will help the world reach net zero by mid-century, to raise contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation funds and to finalise the rules which would govern the implementation of the Paris climate agreement made in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Scranton rabbi attends climate conference in Vatican City

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A climate conference with religious leaders from all over the world was held in Vatican City Wednesday and among those leaders, a rabbi from Northeastern Pennsylvania. About 50 global leaders, from nearly a dozen religious traditions, including Pope Francis and Scranton Temple Hesed’s Spiritual Leader Rabbi Daniel Swartz, gathered at the […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Independent

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.No explanation was given, but Francis,...
WORLD
KTLA

Pope calls on lawmakers worldwide to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change

Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers worldwide to overcome “the narrow confines” of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome for a preparatory meeting before the U.N’s annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31. Francis referred to a joint appeal […]
RELIGION
The Independent

Germany's Merkel to meet Israeli leaders in farewell visit

Germany s lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel was in Israel on Sunday for a final visit before leaving office. The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterized by near unwavering support for Israel. Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor — to be determined in lengthy coalition talks — is not expected to change that approach.Merkel was scheduled Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program. Germany was a leading player...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Thousands March in Rome to Protest Workplace Vaccine Rule

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. The certification is mandatory beginning on...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

France Urges UK to Pay Promised Money for Migrant Policing

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — France’s interior minister on Saturday urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel. Visiting the northern port of Dunkirk, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin noted that “migratory pressure...
IMMIGRATION

