Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to unify all four belts at heavyweight after his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which he wants to be held in Ukraine. Usyk has now won seven world title belts, each one of them taken from a defending champion boxing in their home country. But having never boxed in Ukraine as a world champion, he would like the contract return with Joshua to take place there, naming the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the national football stadium in Kiev, as the place he would like it to happen.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO