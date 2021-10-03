Chicago Bears today: Rookie QB Justin Fields leads team to 1st starting win against Detroit Lions

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields lead the Chicago Bears to his first starting win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday 14-24 at Soldier Field.

The team announced Saturday that Fields would make his second straight start while listing Andy Dalton as doubtful. Coach Matt Nagy had said the Bears would wait until game time to announce who would be behind center.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns - his first NFL start.

Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception this season. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.

One week after the Bears hit rock bottom in Cleveland, Justin Fields made his first start at home and very much looked like he belonged. Leading the offense to a much needed 24-14 win over Detroit to even their record at 2-2.

"Our players stepped up, and they did a heck of a job stepping up. All they cared about is making sure we won this game. It was very important for us to win this Divisional game, at home," Nagy said after the much needed victory.

Unlike his debut, Fields had time to find his receivers, hitting Darnell Mooney five times for 126 yards and Allen Robinson with three catches for 63 yards.

"My mindset, coming in today was just different. My goal was just play better than last week and I thought we did that," said Fields after throwing for 209 yards in his first career win.

Running Back David Montgomery gained 106 yards on 23 carries scoring twice, but the dominant running back left in the fourth-quarter with a knee injury and his status moving forward remains unknown.

The win over the Lions is exactly what the Bears needed before heading into the toughest stretch of the season, starting next Sunday when they face the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Sunday's game was the first at home since news broke that the Chicago Bears had purchased property in Arlington Heights with intent to build a new stadium there.

"That's where they need to be, right here," said Bears fan, Latonya Horton.

For decades, Soldier Field has been home for the Chicago Bears, but that may soon change after the team signed a purchase and sale agreement with the owners of the former suburban horse track.

Before kickoff against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Latonya and Cynthia Horton tried to play defense against the move.

"I'm hoping they come up with some solution where they can better the stadium and this way they can stay," Cynthia said.

Other fans, like Greg Braggs, are all in on the idea.

'If we could get a hold, you know, Bearslandia with, you know, casinos and hotels and sports book and parking lots -- it would be the best thing for everybody involved, Bears players and fans included," he said.

He's especially interested in seeing state-of-the-art amenities, which he hopes will make it easier to take in the game as opposed to what he does at Soldier Field.

"I don't go to the bathroom, I don't get food because you'll miss a solid portion of the game, even if you try to go at halftime," Braggs said.

That's not to say he won't miss the iconic lakefront stadium.

"To see the columns, see how this place was put together, I love it," he added.

Some fans worried about losing more than just the familiar backdrop.

"When you go bigger, you go more commercial, and so I just hope that they keep the family, the close tightness of the Chicago Soldier Field," said fan Jill Magana.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said she's committed to keeping the storied franchise in the city. However, some fans we spoke with said even if the monsters of the midway do move to Arlington Heights, they should still be called the Chicago Bears as a homage to the city, even if the gridiron is somewhere else.