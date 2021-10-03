CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Newly-Published Evidence Undermines China Lab-Leak Theory

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Whether this virus came from a wet market or from gain-of-function research in a lab, how about we shut both down?. If I interpret your question as "how do we prevent COVID from happening again" - bad new is that we can't. Fauci is essentially correct, we need to research how viruses evolve and jump species to have a chance to stop this from happening. His mistake was trusting such research to a lab that had on-going safety lapses and was not equipped to handle something so dangerous.

slashdot.org

allkpop.com

Kakao Page under fire after sending its webtoon + web novel publishers a 'Self-Censorship Guide for Inappropriate Content' in light of distribution partnership with China

According to industry insiders on September 29, Kakao Entertainment's popular webtoon and web novel platform 'Kakao Page' recently sent its key content publishing partners a notice, which contained a 'Self-Censorship Guide for Inappropriate Content'. Back on September 27, Kakao Entertainment launched a webtoon and web novel distribution service called PODO...
Anthony Fauci
WNMT AM 650

China publishes draft rules on accounting of asset management products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry on Thursday published draft rules on the accounting of asset management products. China has been urging asset managers to issue products based on net asset value (NAV) that promptly reflect changes in market prices, as part of efforts to crack down on opaque shadow banking businesses.
slashdot.org

'Lab-leak' and natural origin proponents face off in forum on pandemic origins

The four scientists who participated in a Science-sponsored discussion today about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic differed sharply on several issues, but there was one thing they could agree on: Amid an increasingly politicized media frenzy over the issue—and tons of Twitter vitriol—it’s still possible to have a civilized scientific debate about whether SARS-CoV-2 originated from a “lab leak” or a natural jump from animals to humans that didn’t involve researchers.
slashdot.org

China PCR Purchases Spiked In Months Before First Known Covid Cases, Firm Says

In all seriousness, this tracks perfectly with how Chinese government operates. Lie, cover it up, deflect blame. There is zero incentive for your average party operative to take any responsibility, and a helluva lot of downside. It makes perfect sense that they would lie to the world while stocking up for the pandemic they (now almost certainly) created.
#Covid
New Haven Register

China publishes code of ethics to regulate Artificial Intelligence, what would Isaac Asimov say?

China's Ministry of Science and Technology published a code of ethics that aims to regulate existing or developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. With this, the Asian country is ahead of Europe, which already had a prototype regulation in the same sense. The guidelines of the Chinese guide prioritize the 'full power of decision' of humans over machines, very much in line with the laws of robotics of the writer Isaac Asimov .
slashdot.org

China Prepares for Possible Large-Scale COVID-19 Outbreak: Leaked CCP Documents

One document, titled “Notice of Further Strengthening of Epidemic Prevention” was issued by the Chinese regime’s State Council, and forwarded by Fujian provincial government to local authorities on Sept. 30. The other is a “National Day Epidemic Prevention Notice” issued by the State Council on Oct. 1 and distributed by...
U.S. Department of State

Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability

The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. We have an abiding interest in peace...
Virus
Coronavirus
China
CBS News

Newly-published Pandora Papers expose secret financial dealings of global politicians and the ultra rich

A massive document leak is revealing the secret financial dealings of some of the world's richest people and most powerful leaders. According to The Washington Post, the so-called Pandora Papers detail the "opaque financial universe where global elite shield riches from taxes, probes and accountability." The Post's investigative reporter Debbie Cenziper joins CBSN host Elise Preston with more on what she and her colleagues discovered while examining the documents.
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
aidshealth.org

New COVID-19 Probe Must Re-examine the Lab Leak Origin, Says AHF

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS care provider operating in 45 countries, welcomes the announcement that a new team of international experts is being assembled to restart the inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. However, to ensure a fair consideration of all plausible origin hypotheses, AHF says the team should involve independent scientists, including some of the 16 scientists who have recently expressed concerns over the lab leak hypothesis being dismissed too hastily.
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
