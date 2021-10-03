Newly-Published Evidence Undermines China Lab-Leak Theory

Whether this virus came from a wet market or from gain-of-function research in a lab, how about we shut both down?. If I interpret your question as "how do we prevent COVID from happening again" - bad new is that we can't. Fauci is essentially correct, we need to research how viruses evolve and jump species to have a chance to stop this from happening. His mistake was trusting such research to a lab that had on-going safety lapses and was not equipped to handle something so dangerous.