Alabama State

Unsettled Weather Brings Possible Flooding Concern for Central Alabama

By Mary K
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please be mindful of the potential for flooding in Central Alabama through Wednesday. A few weeks ago, our coverage areas experienced some intense flooding situations. According to the National Weather Service, an “area of low pressure will set up west of Central Alabama as we go into the week, with periods of rainfall expected through Wednesday. Some flooding will be possible across portions of the area.”

Day Trip Chronicles: Check out the Best of the Fall Season in Ashland, Alabama

Hey there, it’s your day trip queen checking in with you. Just a little over 2 hours, you can have a fun-filled day in and near Ashland, located in east-central Alabama. You can truly explore this unique Alabama town without the hustle and bustle; you can go at your own pace. Also, you can make it an extended weekend and stay in this charming 1940s Train Caboose Airbnb.
Alabama Treasure: James Spann Behind The Scenes

James span is Alabama's most popular and most watched weatherman. Spann’s severe weather coverage is legendary. But it's what James Spann spends his spare time doing that makes him an extra special human being. A true treasure. James Spann visits Alabama elementary schools educating the kids about weather. He told...
Finally Feeling Like Fall in Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Time to Have Some Fun

It's cooling down in the city of champions, which means fall is finally here. The cooldown we've all waited for has arrived. So what can you do now? Let us help you. Well let's enjoy this before Alabama somehow heats up again. Nehemiah's Coffee House Tuscaloosa, Alabama. More SEC Throwdowns:...
Restrictions On Covid-19 Treatment Impacting Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says Alabama could see shipments of monoclonal antibodies reduced, as federal officials have taken over. This is to ensure monoclonal treatments are dispensed equally. This change was made because seven southern states, including Alabama, accounted for 70% of monoclonal antibody orders in the country. Providers...
Why It Totally Sucks Living in Tuscaloosa

Some people complain every chance they get about living in the Yellowhammer State. Tuscaloosa isn’t THAT bad of a place to live. Here’s why you’re actually lucky to live in the City of Champions. 10 Commandments of Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 12 Absolute WORST Parking Lots in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
