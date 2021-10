The Jets look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against the Titans. On today’s podcast I preview the game with Dan Burnham, the host of the This Is the Jet Life podcast. Dan does a great job on his podcast. It is actually affiliated with us here at GGN so we will try to start throwing up weekly posts when new episodes arrive. I enjoy Dan’s perspective, and I always have a great time chatting with him.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO