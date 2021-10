Around 8:30 a.m. on Sept 30 a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Texas 71 on Sept. 30 left the roadway on the south side of the roadway and struck a tree just west of the RM 2147 intersection, according to a motorist who witnessed the crash. At least one person was taken to a nearby emergency room with non life threatening injuries. Traffic was delayed momentarily as crews cleared the scene. DPS is investigating the cause. Connie Swinney/The Highlander.

