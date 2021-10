After a narrow win against Bolton last weekend, Sunderland finally managed to kill a game off early on as a few changes to the starting lineup led to our most impressive performance under Lee Johnson’s management. The omissions of Pritchard and Embleton were surprising in midweek and whist the added dynamism of Broadhead will be missed due to the loanees injury, a similar type of player is likely to be used again this afternoon.

