The Chop Up: Bills vs Texans preview

By Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills, Brian Daboll, Houston Texans, John Fina, Miami, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Bills Mafia is one of the best fanbases in all of sports. This has been proven time and time again. From the fanbase donating to Andy Dalton’s charity, to recently rallying behind offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and donating to St. Jude in the memory of his grandmother. Bills Mafia is one of the most loving and charitable fanbases on the planet.

John Fina
